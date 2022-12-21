Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

