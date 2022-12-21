Sanchez Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile



Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

