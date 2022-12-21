Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 7.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 343,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a market cap of $439.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

