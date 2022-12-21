Diversified Trust Co Has $1.58 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 36.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 7.9% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 290.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

