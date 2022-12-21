Diversified Trust Co Has $1.21 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

