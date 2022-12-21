Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

AAP stock opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.79 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

