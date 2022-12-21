Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.

Zscaler stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $332.50.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

