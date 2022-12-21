Collective Family Office LLC Buys 2,938 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 270,319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 470,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

