Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 5,511 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 34,889.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 4,505,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,363,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,495,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,517,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

