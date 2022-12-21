Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 84.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the third quarter valued at $201,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sempra by 12.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,566,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 0.5 %

SRE stock opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average of $157.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.