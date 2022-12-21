Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 5,408 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SO opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

