Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

