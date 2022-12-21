Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $207.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.59 and a 200-day moving average of $249.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.42%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.