Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $165.83. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

