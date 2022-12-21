Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 387 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

