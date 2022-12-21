Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 612,352 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

