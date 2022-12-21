EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.