EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 640 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $82.28.

