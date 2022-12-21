Phocas Financial Corp. Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.