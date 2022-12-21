EdgeRock Capital LLC Takes $34,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,005 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 356,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 1,172,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,003,000 after buying an additional 338,942 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 280.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 322,074 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

