Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 2,764 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

NYSE APAM opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

