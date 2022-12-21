Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 575 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 457,147 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

