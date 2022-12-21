Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 155,451 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,451 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BrightView by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BrightView by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 277,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BrightView by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

NYSE BV opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $614.73 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.31.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

