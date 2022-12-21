Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 725 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

