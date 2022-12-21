Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $213.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.66. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

