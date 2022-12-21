First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Increased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $209.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.