Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Dover were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,318,000 after purchasing an additional 259,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 792.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150,608 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after buying an additional 133,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.18. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.