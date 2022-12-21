Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 5,144 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,867,000 after purchasing an additional 170,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,110,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.