Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 186,303 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,912,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.