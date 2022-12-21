Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.21% of ePlus worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,226,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 159,361 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,913,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insider Activity at ePlus

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $76,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Trading Up 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.