Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of Teradata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDC opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

