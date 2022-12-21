Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $144.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

