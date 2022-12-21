Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Position Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $2,396,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $1,599,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,307,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 178,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 170,104 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.82. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

