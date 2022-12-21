Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 253,951 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 253,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.17% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $108.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

