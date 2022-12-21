Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 3,828 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.29% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LZB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after acquiring an additional 582,547 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1,619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 364,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 343,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 209,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LZB opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $611.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.1815 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. Raymond James downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

