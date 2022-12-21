Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 89,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUTH. Stephens reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

