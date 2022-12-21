Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $2.52 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.14% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Boot Barn by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $127.17.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

