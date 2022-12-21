379,280 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 379,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after buying an additional 4,990,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 594.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,863 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ALIT stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.69. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
