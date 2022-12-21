Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Cohu by 444.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $334,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohu Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.