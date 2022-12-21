Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 96,859 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 96,859 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,813,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 688,794 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

