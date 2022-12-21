Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.28% of Avid Bioservices worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after buying an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 610,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $409,965. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDMO. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $834.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

