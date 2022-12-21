Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims 888 (LON:888) Target Price to GBX 150

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

888 stock opened at GBX 82.79 ($1.01) on Monday. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 81.95 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 313 ($3.80). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.87. The stock has a market cap of £369.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1,182.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 28,015 shares of 888 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £33,057.70 ($40,157.56). In other 888 news, insider Itai Pazner bought 46,510 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,533.50 ($48,024.17). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 28,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,057.70 ($40,157.56).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

