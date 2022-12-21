Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of PTC Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.47.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

