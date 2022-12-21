Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.