Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,169 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after acquiring an additional 215,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after acquiring an additional 697,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,062 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.38%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

