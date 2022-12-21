Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.54% of REV Group worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in REV Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 44,808 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in REV Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in REV Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE:REVG opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $758.99 million, a PE ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 1.94. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

