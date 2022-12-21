ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Holdings Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $88.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.