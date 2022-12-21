Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 148.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after purchasing an additional 672,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after purchasing an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 450.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,799 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.