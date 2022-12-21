United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Reduced by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 34.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 20.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in United Rentals by 6.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on URI. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

NYSE:URI opened at $350.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $373.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

