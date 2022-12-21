iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stake Lowered by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

AGZ opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $117.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

